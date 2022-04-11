Japan, Russia to begin delayed salmon-trout talks on Monday -document
Japan will begin talks with Russia on Monday to negotiate the quota of salmon and trout that Japan can catch this year, a government document showed, after rocky bilateral ties over the Ukraine crisis had indefinitely delayed the annual negotiations.
The Japanese government document obtained by Reuters showed those talks would be held online starting Monday.
