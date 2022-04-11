ED examines Cong leader Kharge in National Herald case
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The ED on Monday examined senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge here in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case, officials said.
The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe, they said.
His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon as opposition creates ruckus over fuel price hike
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protest by members after chair decides not to admit notices on fuel price & other issues.
Opposition members in Rajya Sabha raise concerns over price rise
Congress MP gives suspension notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss 'Bharat Bandh'
Birbhum arson: 3 BJP members give privilege notice in Rajya Sabha against remarks by TMC's Dola Sen