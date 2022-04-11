Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 12:41 IST
ED examines Cong leader Kharge in National Herald case
Mallikarjun Kharge (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
The ED on Monday examined senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge here in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case, officials said.

The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe, they said.

His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

