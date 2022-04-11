Left Menu

Norway extends Lithuania troop deployment until August, ministry says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Norway will extend its current NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) troop deployment in Lithuania meaning all of its 200 troops will remain until August following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian defence ministry said on Monday.

The deployment was increased in February by around 50 troops on a three-month basis, and this deployment has been extended by three more months.

Norway said it also plans to contribute troops to the eFP beyond August, but did not say how many would be deployed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

