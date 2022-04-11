Norway extends Lithuania troop deployment until August, ministry says

Norway will extend its current NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) troop deployment in Lithuania meaning all of its 200 troops will remain until August following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian defence ministry said on Monday.

The deployment was increased in February by around 50 troops on a three-month basis, and this deployment has been extended by three more months.

Norway said it also plans to contribute troops to the eFP beyond August, but did not say how many would be deployed.

