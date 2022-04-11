Odisha Police nabs wanted drug trafficker

Odisha Police have arrested one inter-state drug trafficker who was on the run since his cannabis consignment of 1,051 kg was seized at Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district, an officer said.

A team of the Special Task Force of Odisha Police with help of Hyderabad Police raided Saikrishna Nagar village and nabbed the absconding drug trafficker identified as ThyilShyam Sunder alias Kajabai. He was wanted in an NDPS Act case registered at Chitrakonda Police Station in Odisha. The raid was conducted on April 8.

Chitrakonda Police while conducting patrolling on October 10, 2021 seized contraband ganja weighing around 1051 kg, one truck and other materials from the possession of accused person N Balu of Amalapuram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

During interrogation accused N Balu confessed that as per direction of accused ThyilShyam Sunder alias Kajabai he was transporting contraband ganja.

The arrested accused was one of the masterminds in the case as well as an inter-state drug trafficker. He was absconding since the occurrence of the case, a statement issued by the police said.

Soon after his arrest, Kajabai was produced before a court in Hyderabad for transit remand and was brought to Malkanagiri.

