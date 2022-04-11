Plea in Cal HC seeking CBI probe into rape case involving TMC leader's son

A petition was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking a CBI probe into the alleged rape and resultant death of a minor girl in Bengal's Nadia district on the claim that the accused is the son of a panchayat leader belonging to the ruling TMC.

The accused was arrested by the police on Sunday.

Petitioner's lawyer Anindya Sundar Das said that leave was granted by the court of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava for an urgent hearing of the petition.

The lawyer said that the matter is likely to be mentioned before the court on Tuesday.

Das said that a CBI investigation into the incident was sought since the accused person is the son of a TMC panchayat member.

He also said that the police allegedly came to know about the incident nearly a week after it occurred.

Family members of the girl, in a police complaint, claimed that she had on April 4 gone to a birthday party of the accused at his residence in Hanskhali area of Nadia district and was drugged before being raped. She bled to death the day after.

The complaint was lodged only on April 9 at Hanskhali police station as the girl's family allegedly remained mum about it initially due to threats and pressure from the accused and his kin.

The girl was allegedly cremated without any post mortem or a death certificate.

