Left Menu

Man murdered on Bhubaneswar footpath, wife critical

A man was killed, and his wife was critically injured after being attacked by some miscreants near the office of the Post Master General PMG here, police said on Monday. The child was, however, recovered unhurt and handed over to ChildLine while the woman was admitted to a hospital here.The man was a migrant labourer, police said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 15:21 IST
Man murdered on Bhubaneswar footpath, wife critical
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed, and his wife was critically injured after being attacked by some miscreants near the office of the Post Master General (PMG) here, police said on Monday. The incident took place when the couple and their minor child were sleeping on the footpath near an ATM kiosk on Sunday night. The child was, however, recovered unhurt and handed over to ChildLine while the woman was admitted to a hospital here.

The man was a migrant labourer, police said. Personnel of Kharavela Nagar police station are examining the footage captured by CCTV cameras installed in the locality to ascertain the circumstances under which the trio was attacked with sharp weapons. The police said that the motive behind the murder was not clear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022