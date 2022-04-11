Man murdered on Bhubaneswar footpath, wife critical

A man was killed, and his wife was critically injured after being attacked by some miscreants near the office of the Post Master General (PMG) here, police said on Monday. The incident took place when the couple and their minor child were sleeping on the footpath near an ATM kiosk on Sunday night. The child was, however, recovered unhurt and handed over to ChildLine while the woman was admitted to a hospital here.

The man was a migrant labourer, police said. Personnel of Kharavela Nagar police station are examining the footage captured by CCTV cameras installed in the locality to ascertain the circumstances under which the trio was attacked with sharp weapons. The police said that the motive behind the murder was not clear.

