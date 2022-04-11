Amit Shah to inaugurate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav conference in Delhi tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a two-day conference on April 12 in the national capital to mark the completion of the first year of the launch of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM). The conference will reflect on the progress of the initiative, discussions to adopt best practices and ideate future strategies of the celebration.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi and Ajay Bhattwil will also address the conference. Top officials from every State and Union Territory government will attend the conference.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the topics of discussion shall include landmark AKAM initiatives that involve mass public participation (Jan Bhagidhari) such as 'Har Ghar Jhanda', 'International Yoga Day', 'Digital District Repository', 'Swatantra Swar' and 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharoha'. It will also have a session by the Ministry of Tourism focusing on its significant contributions to the AKAM campaign. Further, an ideation session by States/UTs on the progress made by them under AKAM, along with deliberations on best practices and lessons learned so far and how they can be incorporated going forward will also be held.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a flagship initiative of the central and state governments, which has been launched to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. The objective of this programme is to recreate and renew the patriotic fervour of the independence movement, to recall the contribution of the freedom fighters and to create a vision for lndia at 2047. On the 91st anniversary of Dandi March on March 12, 2021, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched seventy-five weeks ahead of the 75th Independence Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

So far 7,200 events have been conducted across various states and Union Territories in the last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)