Left Menu

BSF's 'Veer Prahari' motorcycle rally leaves Jammu for next destination

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:18 IST
BSF's 'Veer Prahari' motorcycle rally leaves Jammu for next destination
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Veer Prahari' motorcycle rally of ‘divyang yodha’ (handicapped warriors) of the BSF left Jammu on Monday for its next destination, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

After being flagged off from the National Police Memorial in Delhi on April 7, the rally arrived at Jammu frontier on Sunday via Abohar and Amritsar after covering a distance of 824 km, the spokesperson said.

Inspector General of BSF (Jammu frontier) D K Boora flagged off the rally from the Hargobind Bhatnagar Stadium here for its next destination, the BSF Kharkan Camp Punjab.

Boora said this courageous effort will become an inspiration for all other divyangs to give a new meaning to their lives.

He said the bikers included those warriors who sustained injuries in the line of duty.

As many as 30 'divyang yodha' of the BSF's Jammu and Kashmir frontiers participated in an interactive session with Commandant Surinder Singh, the leader of the motorcycle rally.

The rally will cover a distance of 1,415 km and return to Delhi on April 13.

The team comprises 12 riders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022