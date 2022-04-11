BSF's 'Veer Prahari' motorcycle rally leaves Jammu for next destination

The 'Veer Prahari' motorcycle rally of ‘divyang yodha’ (handicapped warriors) of the BSF left Jammu on Monday for its next destination, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

After being flagged off from the National Police Memorial in Delhi on April 7, the rally arrived at Jammu frontier on Sunday via Abohar and Amritsar after covering a distance of 824 km, the spokesperson said.

Inspector General of BSF (Jammu frontier) D K Boora flagged off the rally from the Hargobind Bhatnagar Stadium here for its next destination, the BSF Kharkan Camp Punjab.

Boora said this courageous effort will become an inspiration for all other divyangs to give a new meaning to their lives.

He said the bikers included those warriors who sustained injuries in the line of duty.

As many as 30 'divyang yodha' of the BSF's Jammu and Kashmir frontiers participated in an interactive session with Commandant Surinder Singh, the leader of the motorcycle rally.

The rally will cover a distance of 1,415 km and return to Delhi on April 13.

The team comprises 12 riders.

