Khargone curfew: Narottam Mishra lauds MP Police for foiling miscreants' plot

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday lauded the efforts of the Madhya Pradesh Police in foiling miscreants' conspiracy, hours after a curfew was clamped down in Khargone city as violence occurred during the Ram Navami procession. In a tweet today, Mishra wrote, "In Khargone, the miscreants wanted to carry out a big conspiracy. But with the vigilance of the Madhya Pradesh police, they could not succeed in their plan. Khargone Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Chaudhary and 6 police personnel were injured while stopping the chaotic elements. I did a video call from SP Siddharth Chaudhary to know about his well being."

Earlier in the day, Mishra addressed a press conference saying that as many as 77 people were arrested so far following the incident in the city. "As many as 77 people have been arrested so far. Our Superintendent of Police has been injured after he was shot with a bullet. As many as six more police personnel have been injured. All the police personnel injured are stable. A person, who is not from the police force, has also received a severe head injury," Madhya Pradesh Minister said.

A curfew was clamped in the Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh and 77 people were arrested after stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession on Sunday. Speaking to ANI today morning, DIG, Khargone, Tilak Singh, said, "We have taken 60-70 people into custody. Some houses and vehicles were also burnt. The SP was also shot in the leg and he is stable now." (ANI)

