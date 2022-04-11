Sriram Sena activist calls for countering 'Love Jihad' with 'Love Kesari'’

An activist of the right wing outfit Sriram Sena has given a call for ‘Love Kesari' campaign in an apparent counter to 'Love Jihad.' Brandishing a sword during the Sri Ramanavami celebrations, Raja Chandra appealed to every Hindu activist to use ''Love Kesari so that no Love Jihad happens in future''. “There should not be any case of Love Jihad in future. Go for Love Kesari (Love Saffron),” Chandra said from the stage. ‘Love Kesari’ favours Hindu youth wooing Muslim girls, just as some Muslim youth allegedly carry out ‘Love Jihad’ by courting Hindu girls, marrying them and converting their faith. “You have to do it because in Love Jihad our girls are taken in their family and are made to roam around in black burqa in this summer. What is this? Will you let your daughters suffer that way? Should we give up our daughters?” Chandra said from the podium amid cheers from the crowd. He said every Hindu youth has to take this oath to start ‘Love Kesari’ so that there are ''no instances of Love Jihad''. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily on right wing activists for ''flaring up communal passion'' for the past few days and now, fanning tension with the new coinage ‘Love Kesari’. “Now they have started ‘Love Kesari’. They are staging demonstration by brandishing swords. I want to ask the BJP government whether it should stop such organisations for such incidents or encourage them,” he said. “Are these people out to repeat Godhra-like incident in Gujarat? This is Karnataka. Don’t forget that,” the JD(S) leader said.

