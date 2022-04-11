Constable held taking bribe in Gurugram

A police constable was held here while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, an official said on Monday.

Constable Shakti Singh, a resident of Jhajjar, was deployed at the Kherki Daula police station.

He had demanded bribe to favour two people held in a fraud case.

The official said Kuldeep and Vinit, both residents of Jhajjar, were nabbed four days ago.

The constable got in touch with Lalit, a relative of Kuldeep, and offered to help him in return of money.

''The constable initially claimed that he will save kuldeep from being arrested,'' state Vigilance Bureau DSP Sumit Kumar said. He then promised a weak case against them in connivance with investigation officer. He demanded Rs 15 lakh as bribe but the deal was finalised in Rs 12 lakh. It was then Lalit contacted the Rohtak Vigilance Department and filed a complaint that Constable Shakti Singh was demanding Rs 1.5 lakh as token money, the DSP said. ''We formed a special team and nabbed the constable from near Hero Honda Chowk while he was accepting the money from Lalit,'' the DSP said.

