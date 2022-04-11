SRH wins toss, elects to field against GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Titans in an IPL game here on Monday.

Both the teams have fielded an unchanged eleven.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.

