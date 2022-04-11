Russia says West helping Ukraine prepare more fake allegations
Russia said on Monday that Ukraine, with the help of British intelligence, was preparing new fake allegations about Russian violence against civilians.
"New false staged provocations accusing the armed forces of the Russian Federation of allegedly cruel treatment of the population of Ukraine are being prepared by the Kiev regime under the leadership of British special services on the territory of the Sumy region," Russia's defence ministry said.
