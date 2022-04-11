Left Menu

Russia says West helping Ukraine prepare more fake allegations

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-04-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia said on Monday that Ukraine, with the help of British intelligence, was preparing new fake allegations about Russian violence against civilians.

"New false staged provocations accusing the armed forces of the Russian Federation of allegedly cruel treatment of the population of Ukraine are being prepared by the Kiev regime under the leadership of British special services on the territory of the Sumy region," Russia's defence ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

