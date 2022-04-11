Left Menu

Multiple casualties after shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor tells TV

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:19 IST
Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv came under heavy shelling on Monday, causing multiple casualties including one dead child, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a televised interview.

When asked about the risk of a new Russian assault on the city, which Ukraine's defence ministry recently warned of, Terekhov said that Ukrainian forces were focused and ready to defend the city.

"There is no panic in the city," Terekhov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

