Protection of older persons’ rights needed now ‘more than ever’: Bachelet

The basic rights of older persons need to be protected today, more than ever before, said the UN human rights chief on Monday, but existing legal safeguards render them, in effect, “invisible”.

UN News | Updated: 13-04-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:40 IST
Ageism is “woven into the very fabric of life” of older persons, said Ms. Bachelet, and all-pervasive. Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)

Ageing * world

She * noted * that * by * 2050 * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * there * will * be * twice * as * many * older * persons * aged * 65 * than * there * are * now * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * will * outnumber * young * people * aged * 15 * to * 24.

"We * should * ask * ourselves: * what * kind * of * world * do * we * want * to * live * in * by * then? * I * would * like * to * imagine * a * world * where * older * persons * everywhere * are * guaranteed * to * live * a * life * of * dignity * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * with * economic * security.

"A * world * where * they * can * continue * their * work * and * contribute * to * society * for * as * long * as * they * wish * and * are * able * to. * Where * they * can * live * independently * and * make * their * own * decisions."

She * called * for * action * to * end * violence * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * neglect * and * abuse * of * older * persons * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * where * "quality * health * services * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * including * long-term * care * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * are * easily * accessible."

"In * a * future * like * this * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * older * persons * should * be * able * to * actively * participate * and * contribute * to * sustainable * development" * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * told * the * meeting * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * if * needed * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * they * should * have * access * to * justice * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * for * any * human * rights * violations * they * may * suffer.

Distant * vision

Currently * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * "we * are * far * from * this * vision * of * a * better * reality" * for * the * older * generation * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * warned * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * noting * that * the * majority * of * the * six * million * lives * lost * to * COVID-19 * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * were * older * persons.

"The * crisis * has * exposed * and * deepened * critical * human * rights * protection * gaps * for * older * persons" * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * said.

"It * has * demonstrated * how * age-related * discrimination * creates * and * exacerbates * poverty * and * marginalization * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * how * it * amplifies * human * rights * risks. * Older * persons * have * been * left * at * the * edges * of * society * at * the * time * when * they * are * most * in * need * of * our * support."

Climate * change * too * has * left * them * more * likely * to * face * health * challenges * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * at * risk * of * losing * access * to * food * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * land * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * water * and * sanitation * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * ways * of * making * a * living * in * old * age.

* class= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * img-responsive * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * src= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/assets/2015/09/22770/image1170x530cropped.jpg * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * width= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * 960 * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * height= * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * 435 * * href="/news?tag=*">"*" * /> * Кровопролитной * осаде * Сараево * исполняется * 30 * лет.An * elderly * man * waits * for * the * tram * in * Sarajevo * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * Bosnia * and * Herzegovina. * Photo: * World * Bank/Flore * de * Préneuf

Existential * threats

"Their * fundamental * well-being * is * at * grave * risk" * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * said * Ms. * Bachelet * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * not * least * in * the * context * of * Russia's * war * being * waged * in * Ukraine * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * where * "older * persons * are * facing * a * particularly * appalling * humanitarian * situation.

"Long-term * care * facilities * are * suffering * a * lack * of * food * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * heating * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * electricity * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * water * and * medication. * Many * residents * who * have * chronic * health * conditions * rely * on * others * for * care * and * are * struggling * to * access * bomb * shelters * or * safe * areas."

She * point * out * that * violence * against * older * women * and * the * lack * of * access * to * medical * care * and * mental * health * and * psychosocial * support * services * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * had * severely * impacted * health * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * also * in * the * war-wracked * Tigray * region * of * Ethiopia.

"And * in * Syria * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * older * persons * continue * to * suffer * the * consequences * of * destroyed * and * damaged * health * infrastructure."

'Urgent * imperative' * to * act

Strengthening * the * human * rights * of * older * persons * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * is * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * therefore * "an * urgent * imperative * that * we * all * must * strive * towards" * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * said * the * High * Commissioner.

For * too * long * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * their * rights * have * suffered * from * "inadequate * protection" * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * they * continue * to * be * overlooked * and * neglected * in * national * policies.

"At * the * international * level * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * they * are * simply * forgotten" * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * emphasized * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * pointing * out * that * her * Office * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * OHCHR * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * had * conducted * several * studies * pointing * out * the * protection * gaps.

Her * report * last * month * to * the * Human * Rights * Council * on * ageism * and * age-discrimination * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * produced * conclusions * that * were * "no * surprise" * she * said.

The * existing * framework * for * older * persons * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * is * "wholly * inadequate" * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * while * international * engagement * has * been * "far * from * systematic" * or * coherent.

"Finally * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * the * distinct * lack * of * a * dedicated * human * rights * instrument * for * older * persons * - * as * well * as * clear * limitations * of * existing * ones * - * is * a * continued * reminder * that * we * are * not * doing * enough * to * effectively * protect * their * human * rights."

Ageism * pervasive

Ageism * is * "woven * into * the * very * fabric * of * life" * of * older * persons * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * said * Ms. * Bachelet * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * all-pervasive.

"The * stereotypes * resulting * from * ageism * and * discrimination * are * counterproductive * and * can * even * be * dangerous. * They * significantly * contribute * to * the * vulnerability * of * older * persons * and * are * one * of * the * main * obstacles * to * their * enjoyment * of * human * rights."

Currently * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * she * said * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * none * of * the * UN * human * rights * treaties * contain * any * specific * provision * on * age * discrimination * or * ageism.

"We * need * to * fight * against * this. * In * Our * Common * Agenda * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * the * UN * Secretary-General * called * for * a * renewed * social * contract * anchored * in * human * rights. * Older * persons * are * integral * to * this."

'Intergenerational * solidarity'

She * called * for * the * creation * of * a * new * and * strong * "spirit * of * intergenerational * solidarity" * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * as * a * way * of * unlocking * progress * towards * the * protection * of * human * rights * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * "at * every * stage * of * life".

"My * hope * is * that * future * generations * will * all * be * able * to * enjoy * the * equalities * and * human * rights * we * are * demanding * for * older * persons * as * part * of * this * week's * vital * discussions."

She * said * most * importantly * - * together * with * the * active * and * meaningful * participation * of * civil * society * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * national * rights * institutions * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * and * other * stakeholders * - * the * journey * to * bolster * rights * * href="/news?tag=*">*, * "needs * to * be * guided * by * the * voices * and * lived * experience * of * older * persons * themselves."

