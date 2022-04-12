51-year-old man assaulted, fatally shot in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

A group of assailants assaulted a 51-year-old man before fatally shooting him in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar to avenge an attack on one of them, police said on Monday. Hakim was allegedly chased down by the accused and killed inside the market area Sunday night, they said. On Monday, police arrested Vijay, one of the accused who was previously involved in two cases, and identified five others who were part of the attack, officials said. A CCTV footage showed that a group of four to five men on scooters waiting for their accomplices at the corner of a busy lane in Sangam Vihar. After a while, they targeted the Hakim and his kin. One of the accused opened fire at Hakim and when he tried to escape, he fell on the ground, bleeding from the mouth. The accused who were armed with sticks and a pistol then managed to flee the spot. Police said they received a call from Hakim’s nephew, Rahul (29), around 7.30 pm about the incident. Rahul, who was with his uncle during the attack, runs a chicken shop. ''During enquiry, it emerged that a man named Md. Rashid along with eight-nine of his associates arrived at the shop with sticks, knives and a pistol. Rahul saw them and screamed for help before escaping the shop. ''The accused tried to catch him but he managed to escape. However, they caught his uncle Hakim and beat him. One of the accused also fired at Hakim. He was taken to a hospital but he was declared brought dead,'' said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). She added that according to doctors a bullet was found in his throat. A case was registered on Rahul’s complaint and efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused, the police said. During interrogation, police found that Rahul had allegedly attacked Md. Rashid some time back. Rashid and his men decided to kill Rahul to avenge the attack, but Hakim was killed during the violence, the senior police officer added.

