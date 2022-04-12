Left Menu

Unidentified body found near Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

He was murdered with a stone, and his head was smashed, Sharma said in his complaint.Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 302 murder, 201 hiding evidence of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajghera police station.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-04-2022 01:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 01:11 IST
Unidentified body found near Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an unidentified man was found near the Dwarka Expressway here this morning with his head apparently smashed with a large stone, police said. They said an FIR under the IPC section related of murder has been registered at the Bajghera police station on the complaint of Anubhav Sharma, founder of an NGO, who first spotted the body. ''The deceased was wearing a yellow t-shirt and a blue lower. He has had many serious injuries on his body. He was murdered with a stone, and his head was smashed,'' Sharma said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajghera police station. ''We have kept the body in a mortuary for identification. Further probe is on,'' Bajghera police station SHO inspector Aman Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022