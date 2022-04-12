Unidentified body found near Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

The body of an unidentified man was found near the Dwarka Expressway here this morning with his head apparently smashed with a large stone, police said. They said an FIR under the IPC section related of murder has been registered at the Bajghera police station on the complaint of Anubhav Sharma, founder of an NGO, who first spotted the body. ''The deceased was wearing a yellow t-shirt and a blue lower. He has had many serious injuries on his body. He was murdered with a stone, and his head was smashed,'' Sharma said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajghera police station. ''We have kept the body in a mortuary for identification. Further probe is on,'' Bajghera police station SHO inspector Aman Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)