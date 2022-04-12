Three killed by Russian strikes in Ukraine's Donetsk region - governor
Three people were killed and eight civilians were wounded on Monday by Russian strikes on Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, the region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the governor's account of the attack.
