Three killed by Russian strikes in Ukraine's Donetsk region - governor

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 01:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 01:51 IST
Three people were killed and eight civilians were wounded on Monday by Russian strikes on Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, the region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the governor's account of the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

