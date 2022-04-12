Left Menu

NATO military chief says joining alliance up to Sweden, Finland

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 13:03 IST
NATO military chief says joining alliance up to Sweden, Finland
Admiral Rob Bauer Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The chair of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said on Tuesday that it is the sovereign right of countries such as Sweden and Finland to decide if they want to join the alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Seoul, Bauer said NATO was not a demanding association and had not pressured any state to join, or for any countries to provide weapons to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022