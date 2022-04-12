NATO military chief says joining alliance up to Sweden, Finland

The chair of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said on Tuesday that it is the sovereign right of countries such as Sweden and Finland to decide if they want to join the alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Seoul, Bauer said NATO was not a demanding association and had not pressured any state to join, or for any countries to provide weapons to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)