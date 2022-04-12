Left Menu

HC grants anticipatory bail to Maha BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in bank fraud case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Maharashtra BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in connection with an FIR registered against him by Mumbai police in a bank fraud case.The high court asked Darekar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council, to co-operate with the police probe in the case.In the event of arrest, Darekar to be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, a single judge bench presided over by Justice Anuja Prabudessai said in its order.On March 25, Darekars plea for such bail was rejected by a sessions court here.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Maharashtra BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in connection with an FIR registered against him by Mumbai police in a bank fraud case.

The high court asked Darekar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council, to co-operate with the police probe in the case.

''In the event of arrest, Darekar to be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000,'' a single judge bench presided over by Justice Anuja Prabudessai said in its order.

On March 25, Darekar's plea for such bail was rejected by a sessions court here. However, the sessions court had at that time granted him protection from arrest till March 29, in order to let him approach the HC for relief. The city police registered the FIR against Darekar following a complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary Dhananjay Shinde.

The AAP leader had accused Darekar of having defrauded the state government and the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank by contesting the election for the bank director's post under the 'labour' category even though he was not a labourer.

