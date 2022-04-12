Putin says Russian forces acting bravely and efficiently in Ukraine - TASS
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 12-04-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 14:08 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir said on Tuesday that Russian forces carrying out Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine were acting bravely and efficiently and using the most modern weapons, TASS news agency reported.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom
EXCLUSIVE-China's Sinopec pauses Russia projects, Beijing wary of sanctions -sources
Mayor of Chernobyl workers' town says Russian forces have left
Japan cannot confiscate Russian foreign reserves at BOJ -finmin Suzuki