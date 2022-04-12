Left Menu

Internet services suspended in Odisha district after clashes over Ram Navami rally

It was intercepted midway by members of another community, following which clashes ensued between the two sides, leaving eight people injured.Several vehicles were damaged in the melee.

PTI | Keonjhar | Updated: 12-04-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 14:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Internet services were on Tuesday suspended in Odisha's Keonjhar district in the wake of the clashes that had broken out between members of two communities over a Ram Navami rally a day ago.

The district administration also extended the prohibitory orders imposed on Joda town, the site of the clashes, for another 24 hours, a senior official said.

''Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were first imposed on Monday evening till 10 am on Tuesday in view of the clashes. It was extended later by 24 hours to avoid mass gathering. Internet services have been suspended to prevent rumour-mongering,'' the district official said.

All banking operations and mineral transportation activities came to a grinding halt with the extension, leaving rows of trucks stranded on the thoroughfares.

Senior officials, including Keonjhar superintendent of police, held a meeting with leaders of both the communities in the morning in a bid to pacify them, the official said.

As many as 17 platoons of police, each comprising 30 personnel, have been deployed in the area to control the law and order situation.

A group of people had on Monday taken out a Ram Navami procession in the town, despite being denied permission by the local police. It was intercepted midway by members of another community, following which clashes ensued between the two sides, leaving eight people injured.

Several vehicles were damaged in the melee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

