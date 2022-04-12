Teachers' recruitment scandal: Cal HC asks Bengal minister to appear before CBI

The Calcutta High Court directed West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI by 5.30 pm on Tuesday in connection with alleged irregularities in appointment of assistant teachers in state government-aided schools.

Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when alleged appointments were made, was directed to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation at its office in Nizam Palace here.

Chatterjee is now the industry, commerce and parliamentary affairs minister of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the minister to appear before the CBI by 5.30 pm on Tuesday for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in appointment of assistant teachers in government-aided schools.

The order came in a petition by an aspirant for the post, Abdul Gani Ansari, his lawyer said.

