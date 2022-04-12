Left Menu

Teachers' recruitment scandal: Cal HC asks Bengal minister to appear before CBI

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 16:25 IST
Teachers' recruitment scandal: Cal HC asks Bengal minister to appear before CBI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court directed West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI by 5.30 pm on Tuesday in connection with alleged irregularities in appointment of assistant teachers in state government-aided schools.

Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when alleged appointments were made, was directed to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation at its office in Nizam Palace here.

Chatterjee is now the industry, commerce and parliamentary affairs minister of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the minister to appear before the CBI by 5.30 pm on Tuesday for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in appointment of assistant teachers in government-aided schools.

The order came in a petition by an aspirant for the post, Abdul Gani Ansari, his lawyer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022