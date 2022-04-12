Left Menu

ADB to provide USD 2 mn loan to support urban development in Nagaland

The Asian Development Bank will provide a USD 2 million loan for designing climate resilient urban infrastructure, strengthening institutional capacity and improving municipal resource mobilisation in Nagaland.Government of India and ADB on Tuesday signed the USD 2 million Project Readiness Financing PRF loan, the Manila- headquartered lender said in a release.

12-04-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Government of India and ADB on Tuesday signed the USD 2 million Project Readiness Financing (PRF) loan, the Manila- headquartered lender said in a release. Nagaland's towns and cities face the long-term challenges of climate change, lack of basic amenities, poor connectivity. Major transport routes around urban areas are severely affected by landslides during the monsoon season. Urban roads are in poor condition without proper stormwater drainage, ADB said. The PRF loan will help design water supply, sanitation, solid waste management and urban roads in 16 district headquarter towns (DHTs) with climate resilient features and improved access to poor and vulnerable. Capacity building of state agencies will help augment own-resource mobilization by urban local bodies, improve their readiness for implementing the ensuing project and initiating sector and institutional reforms, ADB said.

