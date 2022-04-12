Left Menu

Delhi: 50 shanties gutted in fire

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:10 IST
Delhi: 50 shanties gutted in fire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 50 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at transit camp in Delhi's Anand Parbat area on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

''A call about a fire was received at 2.12 pm in transit camp at Anand Parbat,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

A total of 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, he said, adding that around 50 shanties were gutted in the fire. The cause of fire is not known yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022