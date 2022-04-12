Delhi: 50 shanties gutted in fire

Around 50 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at transit camp in Delhi's Anand Parbat area on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

''A call about a fire was received at 2.12 pm in transit camp at Anand Parbat,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

A total of 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, he said, adding that around 50 shanties were gutted in the fire. The cause of fire is not known yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)