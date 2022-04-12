Delhi govt will send elderly living in old age homes on 'tirth yatra': CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will send senior citizens living in old age homes in the capital on pilgrimage free of cost.

The chief minister inaugurated the capital's fourth old age home ''Baba Sahab Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Senior Citizen Home'' at Kanti Nagar in East Delhi here. The five-storied facility has 117 rooms, 81 for men and 36 for women. ''We hope our elderly never have to leave their home. But even if they have to due to some reason, we will do our best to make them happy. We will give them a homely environment here,'' he said.

He said Delhi has four old age homes now and five more will be ready soon. Altogether, these nine facilities will be able to accommodate 1,000 senior citizens, the chief minister said. The old age homes at Bindapur, Wazirpur, and Tahirpur can accommodate 50, 38, and 300 people, respectively.

''The Delhi government sends senior citizens on 'tirth yatra'. The yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. But it has restarted now. We will send all senior citizens from old age homes on tirth yatra,'' he said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, senior citizens of Delhi can go on pilgrimages at the government's expense.

The pilgrimage covers Dwarka, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, among others.

''I pray to god we do not have to build such facilities in the future, that the elderly get love in their home with their children looking after them. But in case someone needs care, do not worry. I am your son and I will take care of you,'' the chief minister added.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the fifth facility for senior citizens is coming up in Paschim Vihar and will be ready in three months.

