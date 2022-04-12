Left Menu

Russian court dismisses appeal of jailed former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed

The United States has called his trial a "theatre of the absurd". Moscow's Second Cassation court said Reed's appeal against his conviction would be sent first to a lower court so he could familiarise himself with the case materials, the TASS news agency reported, citing court spokeswoman Dinara Muslimova.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:18 IST
Russian court dismisses appeal of jailed former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Moscow court declined on Tuesday to rule on an appeal from a jailed former U.S. marine, who is seeking to overturn a nine-year sentence for an attack on two Russian police officers which he denies. Trevor Reed, 30, from Texas, is serving out his term after being convicted in 2019 of endangering the lives of two police officers while drunk on a visit to Moscow. The United States has called his trial a "theatre of the absurd".

Moscow's Second Cassation court said Reed's appeal against his conviction would be sent first to a lower court so he could familiarise himself with the case materials, the TASS news agency reported, citing court spokeswoman Dinara Muslimova. The case will be sent back to the cassation court once he has done this, TASS cited Muslimova as saying.

"Very disappointed that justice has again been denied," U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Tuesday. "His appeal was not decided today, the proceedings continue, and Trevor remains in jail for a crime he didn't commit."

Reed's parents said in March he had gone on hunger strike to protest against being put in solitary confinement, and he had not been receiving proper medical care despite fears that he had tuberculosis. Russian news agencies reported last Monday that Reed had ended the hunger strike and was being treated in his prison's medical centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022