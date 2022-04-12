Govt to distribute 1.5 lakh DD Free Dish in areas without cable TV

Union Secretary Information and Broadcasting (I&B)Apurva Chandra on Tuesday said the government plans to distribute 1.5 lakh DD Free Dish antennae in those areas where cable TV is not available.

Chandra visited far flung areas of Kangan Sub Division in Ganderbal district on Tuesday to assess outreach of DD Free Dish in the area.

To achieve the goal of reaching out to people living in far-flung and border areas through the platform of DD Free Dish, the government has proposed to distribute 1.5 lakh DD free Dish in such areas where cable service is not available for which tendering is under process and will be completed soon, Chandra said.

The Union Secretary complemented Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar for performing its duties efficiently despite many challenges in the past.

He said that the Kendra is aptly representing the local culture and traditions through its programmes reaching the people with authentic information. On the occasion, Union Secretary also interacted with the people using DD Free Dish at Margund Kangan who shared their feedback about the programmes available on various channels especially DD Kashir.

They thanked the government for providing free Dish Service which has become vital in developing and promoting regional languages and meeting the aspirations of the people especially those living in far-flung areas as it has wide range of channels including entertainment and news available free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)