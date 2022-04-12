Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION CAL23 JH-3RD LDALL-ROPEWAY-ACCIDENT-RESCUE J'khand ropeway accident: rescue operation ends, three dead, 60 evacuated Deoghar (Jharkhand)/New Delhi: Attempts to rescue passengers trapped in cable cars on a ropeway for over 46 hours in Jharkhand's Deoghar district ended Tuesday afternoon with a tragedy as a 60-year-old woman fell to her death while she was being winched up by a helicopter, raising the death toll to three, officials said.

MDS10 KA-LDALL CONTRACTOR Contractor who had accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of corruption found dead in a Udupi lodge; Congress demands BJP leader's resignation Udupi/Bengaluru: A civil contractor, who had recently levelled corruption allegations against a senior Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa, was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide, triggering a huge political row and demands from the Congress for the resignation of the BJP leader or his dismissal from the Cabinet.

DEL99 MHA-LD ROPEWAY Carry out safety audit of all ropeway projects: MHA to states and UTs New Delhi: In the wake of the Deoghar ropeway accident, the Centre on Tuesday asked all states to carry out a safety audit of each ropeway project and put in place standard operating procedures to deal with such emergencies.

DEL79 BIZ-SHAH-LD COOPERATION Centre does not intend to interfere in state cooperatives; will seek consent for uniformity in state laws: Shah New Delhi: Asserting that reforms are required to strengthen cooperatives in the country, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Centre does not intend to interfere in the functioning of state cooperatives but will endeavour to bring uniformity in state laws through dialogue and coordination.

DEL85 UP-COUNCIL-5THLD POLLS BJP sweeps UP Legislative Council polls; SP draws a blank Lucknow: A month after its resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP has swept the biennial polls to the state's Legislative Council by winning 33 out of 36 constituencies.

DEL72 PM MODI-UP MLC Expression of people's trust in BJP's development model: Modi on UP Legislative Council poll win New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the BJP's sweep of the Legislative Council polls in Uttar Pradesh as yet another expression of people's trust in the party's development model.

DEL98 MEA-FS-LD MEETING Border infra construction, opening rail connectivity with B'desh discussed at IMCG meet New Delhi: The Inter-Ministerial Coordination Group for a comprehensive management of India's relations with neighbouring countries on Tuesday deliberated on a host of issues, including the construction of border infrastructure that would facilitate greater trade with neighbours like Nepal, opening rail connectivity with Bangladesh and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and Myanmar. DES67 AAP-KEJRIWAL-LD MEETING Punjab Oppn parties slam AAP over Kejriwal's 'meeting' with state officials Chandigarh/New Delhi: Newly elected AAP government in Punjab came under fire from opposition parties on Tuesday, alleging it is being run through ''remote control'' from Delhi where party national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with state's top bureaucrats in absence of CM Bhagwant Mann.

LEGAL LGD13 SC-DELHI-CENTRE SC commences hearing on AAP govt's plea for control over services in Delhi New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday took note of the submissions of the Centre seeking a hearing of the contentious issue of who should control administrative services in Delhi to a constitution bench.

LGD11 SC-LD FTII SC directs FTII to allow candidates suffering from colour blindness to pursue courses on filmmaking New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to allow candidates suffering from colour blindness to pursue all courses on filmmaking and editing, saying there was a need to adopt a more inclusive and progressive approach to the matter. LGD7 DL-COURT-PATEL Delhi Court reserves order on CBI plea challenging order to withdraw LOC against Aakar Patel New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on a CBI application challenging an order asking the probe agency to withdraw the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against the chair of Amnesty International India Board Aakar Patel and apologies to him in connection with a case relating to the alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA).

FOREIGN FGN62 PAK-POLITICS-KHAN Neither army nor foreign country can safeguard democracy in Pakistan: Imran Khan Islamabad: Imran Khan on Tuesday called for early general elections in Pakistan and emphasised that no army or foreign country could safeguard democracy in the country.

FGN73 US-SUBWAY-4THLD SHOOTING At least 5 people shot at New York subway station New York: At least five people were shot and injured on Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform.

