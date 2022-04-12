Left Menu

Two robbed of Rs 60,000, mobile phones in Gurugram

Two brothers were robbed of Rs 60,000 and their mobile phones at gunpoint by two unidentified men in the Sohna area here on Tuesday, police said. They also snatched our bike keys and fled the spot, Sahsaj said in his complaint.Devender Singh, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said a case has been registered.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:19 IST
Two robbed of Rs 60,000, mobile phones in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers were robbed of Rs 60,000 and their mobile phones at gunpoint by two unidentified men in the Sohna area here on Tuesday, police said. According to a complaint filed at Bhondsi police station by Sahsaj, a resident of Nuh, he was going on a motorcycle with his brother Armaan to buy a buffalo around 7.30am.

“When we reached a residential society located near Dhani flyover in Sohna, two youths came on a bike from behind and intercepted us. The miscreants took us at the gunpoint and started beating us. Then they robbed us of Rs 60,000 cash and two mobile phones. They also snatched our bike keys and fled the spot,” Sahsaj said in his complaint.

Devender Singh, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said a case has been registered. “We have got the registration number of bike and are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the spot. The suspects will be nabbed soon,” Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022