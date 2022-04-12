Left Menu

Odisha officer fails to appear before ST panel; warrant issued

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST has issued an arrest warrant against Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare for failing to appear before the panel despite repeated summons. The commission since September 2021 had been issuing several summons to the Collector to attend the hearing, but he did not respond.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:41 IST
Odisha officer fails to appear before ST panel; warrant issued
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued an arrest warrant against Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare for failing to appear before the panel despite repeated summons. The NCST in a letter titled “Warrant of Arrest of Witness” has asked Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal to “arrest and bring” the Keonjhar Collector before the commission in New Delhi.

The NCST action came after Thakare failed to appear for the commission’s hearing in the state capital on April 4. The commission since September 2021 had been issuing several summons to the Collector to attend the hearing, but he did not respond. The district collector was summoned in a matter of non-payment of compensations and employment benefits to one Dara Singh Khutia under land acquisition by the ISLF Ltd. The petitioner has been a resident of Lahanda village in Keonjhar district.

The statutory body for the tribals has asked the DGP to apprise it about the steps being taken in this regard by 11 am on April 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their country

Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their...

 Sri Lanka

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022