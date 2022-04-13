Left Menu

U.S.-India trade forum holds 'substantial promise' to expand trade, reduce barriers -USTR

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 00:00 IST
U.S.-India trade forum holds 'substantial promise' to expand trade, reduce barriers -USTR
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday and both agreed the newly relaunched U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum could help boost bilateral trade and reduce barriers, Tai's office said.

Tai and one of her deputies, Sarah Bianchi, discussed bilateral trade relations and the implications of Russia's war against Ukraine for global trade and economic developments, USTR said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their country

Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their...

 Sri Lanka

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022