U.S.-India trade forum holds 'substantial promise' to expand trade, reduce barriers -USTR
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 00:00 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday and both agreed the newly relaunched U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum could help boost bilateral trade and reduce barriers, Tai's office said.
Tai and one of her deputies, Sarah Bianchi, discussed bilateral trade relations and the implications of Russia's war against Ukraine for global trade and economic developments, USTR said in a statement.
