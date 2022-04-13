Left Menu

OPCW says it's monitoring the situation closely in Ukraine

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol, an OPCW spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The (...) OPCW is monitoring closely the situation in Ukraine," the spokesperson added.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 00:20 IST
OPCW says it's monitoring the situation closely in Ukraine

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol, an OPCW spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The (...) OPCW is monitoring closely the situation in Ukraine," the spokesperson added. Earlier in the day, a senior U.S. defense official said the United States could not confirm the use of chemical agents in Mariupol, under siege by the Russian army.

The OPCW global chemical weapons watchdog also said it had "uninterruptedly been monitoring the situation around declared chemical industrial sites" in Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia since end February. Russia's defence ministry has not responded to a Reuters request for comment. Russian-backed separatist forces in the east denied using chemical weapons in Mariupol, the Interfax news agency reported.

Chemical weapons production, use and stockpiling is banned under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention. The mayor of Mariupol said the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of the port city had been killed since the start of Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022