Left Menu

Verdict due in Swiss 'banker of the year' strip club bill trial

In one of the country's highest-profile corporate crime trials in decades, Zurich's district court will rule whether to convict Pierin Vincenz, a former Swiss 'banker of the year' charged with making millions through illicit deals while he was chief executive of cooperative lender Raiffeisen Switzerland. All seven defendants deny the allegations against them.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 13-04-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 03:31 IST
Verdict due in Swiss 'banker of the year' strip club bill trial
  • Country:
  • United States

Swiss judges will deliver their verdict on Wednesday at the end of a trial of a former top banker and six others that has gripped the nation with allegations of fraudulent deals and huge strip club bills since it began in January. In one of the country's highest-profile corporate crime trials in decades, Zurich's district court will rule whether to convict Pierin Vincenz, a former Swiss 'banker of the year' charged with making millions through illicit deals while he was chief executive of cooperative lender Raiffeisen Switzerland.

All seven defendants deny the allegations against them. Prosecutors are seeking nearly 70 million Swiss francs ($75 million) in total in assets from the seven defendants, as well as pursuing financial penalties and prison sentences ranging from two to six years for all but one of them.

The case centres around conflicts of interest on deals between a number of firms in which Vincenz and another defendant were involved. Both men are also accused of forgery. The trial, which was moved from a courthouse to Zurich's Volkshaus theatre due to the intense public interest, has also featured the 65-year-old's alleged misuse of corporate expenses.

Vincenz told the court when it began in January that a near 200,000 Swiss franc expenses bill for strip club visits was largely business-related, while a 700 franc dinner with a woman he met on dating app Tinder was justified because he was considering her for a real estate job. Five other defendants are accused of anti-competitive behaviour and acting as accessories on the corporate deals, through which prosecutors allege they made millions. ($1 = 0.9293 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022