Russian gas nominations for Slovakia dip -operator data
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 13-04-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 11:41 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.
Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at about 520,937 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, down from 608,133 MWh per day on Tuesday, the data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
