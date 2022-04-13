PM Modi meets district panchayat members from Gujarat, discusses rural development issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the members of the district panchayat from Gujarat and discussed issues related to rural development. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said discussions were held at length about issues related to rural development and leveraging Jan Shakti for societal progress.

"Yesterday, had an excellent meeting with District Panchayat members from Gujarat. We talked at length about issues relating to rural development and leveraging Jan Shakti for societal progress," PM Modi tweeted. During his visit to Gujarat last month, PM Modi addressed Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad and said the Panchayati Raj system is very important to fulfill the dream of Gram Swaraj.

He had further said that in Gujarat, women are representing more than men in the panchayat system. PM Modi had also congratulated the village representatives for their efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 with protocols. (ANI)

