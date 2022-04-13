Left Menu

1 dead, 6 injured as cab rams into multiple vehicles near Noida market

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One person died and six were hospitalized with injuries after a cab allegedly rammed into multiple vehicles near a busy market in Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The cab driver, suspected to in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident late on Tuesday, has been arrested, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

''The local police had rushed to the spot after they were alerted about a cab ramming into a car and then a two-wheeler before hitting some other people near the Parthala market, under Noida Sector 113 police station limits,'' Singh said.

''A total of seven people were found injured and they were all hospitalized. One of the injured persons has died due to the injuries, while the rest are undergoing treatment,'' the officer said.

He said the erring driver has been arrested and sent for a medical examination as he was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The cab, a Maruti Ertiga, has also been impounded and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

