Maha: Raj Thackeray, two MNS leaders booked for wielding sword during rally in Thane
An offence has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for allegedly wielding a sword during a public rally in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.
Offences under sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act have been registered against Thackeray and the MNS' Thane and Palghar district chief Avinash Jadhav and Thane city chief Ravindra More, an official said.
The case was registered after Thackeray allegedly wielded a sword given to him by local party leaders during a public rally at Gadkari Chowk on Tuesday evening, he said.
