MP: Two miscreants injured in encounter after escaping police custody

Two miscreants who escaped from a police station were injured in an encounter with policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday, a senior official said. Akram alias Jind (23) and Imran alias Immu (27), who were in the custody of the crime branch, escaped when they were brought out from the lock-up for questioning, additional commissioner of police (ACP) Rajesh Hingankar said.

The duo were spotted after sometime in Patthar Godown area and when policemen asked them to surrender, they started firing and pelting stones at the police, he said.

The policemen then retaliated in self-defence, and the accused suffered bullet injuries on their legs in the firing that ensued, the official said.

The duo were rushed to a nearby hospital and their condition is reported to be out of danger, he said.

Three policemen fell to the ground to evade bullets when the miscreants fired at them, but sustained injuries in the stone pelting that followed, Hingankar said.

The police have seized a pistol from the possession of injured miscreants and are probing how they managed to get the weapon after fleeing from custody, he said.

The duo have been booked in cases of extortion, attempt to murder and for other serious crimes, the official said, adding that action has been taken against Imran under the National Security Act (NSA) four times in the last 10 years.

