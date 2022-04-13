Left Menu

100 kg human hair seized by BSF in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:57 IST
100 kg human hair seized by BSF in Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force on Wednesday seized 100 kg of human hair meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from near the international border in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

Human hair is in huge demand in Bangladesh owing to the flourishing wig business there, the BSF said.

''We have seized 100 kg of human hair meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from the international Border of East Khasi Hills district,'' a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Bangladesh has replaced Myanmar as a new transit hub for human hair smuggling for further shipping to China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022