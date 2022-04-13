Left Menu

Tehsildar among four injured in clash in J-K's Rajouri; inquiry ordered

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:24 IST
Tehsildar among four injured in clash in J-K's Rajouri; inquiry ordered
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people, including a tehsildar, were injured in a clash in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry, officials said.

Tehsildar Ravi Shanker and agricultural employee Chandar Mohan had a heated argument over some issue at Shanker's residence in Sunderbani before they attacked each other, they said.

The officials said Shanker, Mohan and two more people were injured in the clash and hospitalised.

Police have registered two FIRs in the case, while Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal ordered an inquiry.

In his order, Kundal appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kalakote, Krishan Lal as the inquiry officer and asked him to submit a report within a week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022