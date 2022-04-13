Tehsildar among four injured in clash in J-K's Rajouri; inquiry ordered

At least four people, including a tehsildar, were injured in a clash in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry, officials said.

Tehsildar Ravi Shanker and agricultural employee Chandar Mohan had a heated argument over some issue at Shanker's residence in Sunderbani before they attacked each other, they said.

The officials said Shanker, Mohan and two more people were injured in the clash and hospitalised.

Police have registered two FIRs in the case, while Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal ordered an inquiry.

In his order, Kundal appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kalakote, Krishan Lal as the inquiry officer and asked him to submit a report within a week.

