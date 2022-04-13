Left Menu

Gujarat: Violence in Khambhat was planned to `achieve dominance' of one community, say police

PTI | Anand | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:42 IST
Gujarat: Violence in Khambhat was planned to `achieve dominance' of one community, say police
  • Country:
  • India

Communal violence at Khambhat in Gujarat on Ram Navami was a conspiracy hatched by a ''sleeper module'' to achieve the dominance of a particular community in the town, police claimed on Wednesday.

A senior citizen was killed and another injured in the violence which broke out after a Ram Navami procession came under attack on April 10.

Anand district police said in a release that through the interrogation of eleven arrested accused and scrutiny of their mobile phone data including deleted chats and call recordings, it was found that they were involved in hatching ''a pre-planned conspiracy to establish the dominance of Muslim community in the area.'' Six accused, including a maulvi (religious leader) hatched the conspiracy as part of a ''need-to-know-based module/sleeper module'', the release said.

''They planned to attack the procession and spread violence with the aim to teach the members of Hindu community a lesson to not take out any such procession in the future,'' claimed the police.

Members of the core group organised meetings a few days in advance and took into confidence five others, made arrangements for hiding and escape, and the maulvi took it upon himself the task of providing financial help to the family members of the accused in case they got arrested and provide them legal support, police further claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022