Gujarat: Violence in Khambhat was planned to `achieve dominance' of one community, say police

Communal violence at Khambhat in Gujarat on Ram Navami was a conspiracy hatched by a ''sleeper module'' to achieve the dominance of a particular community in the town, police claimed on Wednesday.

A senior citizen was killed and another injured in the violence which broke out after a Ram Navami procession came under attack on April 10.

Anand district police said in a release that through the interrogation of eleven arrested accused and scrutiny of their mobile phone data including deleted chats and call recordings, it was found that they were involved in hatching ''a pre-planned conspiracy to establish the dominance of Muslim community in the area.'' Six accused, including a maulvi (religious leader) hatched the conspiracy as part of a ''need-to-know-based module/sleeper module'', the release said.

''They planned to attack the procession and spread violence with the aim to teach the members of Hindu community a lesson to not take out any such procession in the future,'' claimed the police.

Members of the core group organised meetings a few days in advance and took into confidence five others, made arrangements for hiding and escape, and the maulvi took it upon himself the task of providing financial help to the family members of the accused in case they got arrested and provide them legal support, police further claimed.

