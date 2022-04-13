Russia warns of striking Kyiv if Ukraine continues attacks on Russian territory
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 22:42 IST
The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday that if attacks on Russian territory continue then its forces will strike at the places in Ukraine, including Kyiv, where such decisions are made.
It also said that Mariupol's trade sea port was under full control, while all the "hostages" from the vessels at the port have been freed.
