UP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping woman

A man has been awarded life imprisonment by a court in Ballia for raping a woman in 2017.

Additional District Judge Nitin Kumar Thakur, on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on the convict.

Suresh Pathak, who was leading the prosecution, said that a 21-year-old woman was raped in 2017 by a resident of her village while attending nature's call.

On May 31, an FIR of rape was lodged at Narhi police station on the complaint of the woman. Police later filed a charge sheet in the case in the local court.

Pathak said the court of Additional District Judge Nitin Kumar Thakur after hearing the arguments of both sides, sentenced the man to life imprisonment.

