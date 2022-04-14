Russia warns NATO over Sweden and Finland membership
Russia on Thursday warned NATO that if Sweden and Finland joined the military alliance then Russia would have to bolster its defences and that there could be no more talk of a "nuclear free" Baltic.
"There can be no more talk of any nuclear–free status for the Baltic - the balance must be restored," said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.
"Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to," Medvedev said.
