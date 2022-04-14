Left Menu

Ukraine talking to foreign partners for $8 bln in support, finmin says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:27 IST
Ukraine talking to foreign partners for $8 bln in support, finmin says
Serhiy Marchenko Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is in talks with foreign partners for around $8 billion of financial support, its finance minister said on Thursday, adding that it had received over $3.5 billion of budget support already.

Asked whether Ukraine needed to restructure its external debt, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko added in televised remarks that Ukraine did not currently have problems with that debt and that more than 80% of the debts it was servicing and repaying at the moment were domestic.

Also Read: Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022