Left Menu

Assam man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing minor boy

The Court of Special Judge in Assam's Hailakandi district has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 for sexually abusing an 11-year-old minor boy four years ago.

ANI | Hailakandi (Assam) | Updated: 14-04-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 14:28 IST
Assam man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing minor boy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Court of Special Judge in Assam's Hailakandi district has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 for sexually abusing an 11-year-old minor boy four years ago.

The man booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by Sanjoy Hazarika, the Special Judge of the Hailakandi court.

"........the convict Piyar Uddin Laskar is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for the offence charged under Section 377 of IPC. He is also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs 20,000 for the offence charged under Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, in default of payment of fine, he shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months," said the order copy. According to the reports, the incident occurred on 5 June 2018 and based on the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the father of the minor boy, who was sexually abused by the man in the Lala Rural College campus, a case (no-212/2018) was registered at Lala police station against Laskar under the Section 377 of IPC, read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012. Lala police had arrested the man and submitted the charge sheet before the court on 30 June 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022