Children have right to love, affection of both parents & grandparents: HC; allows Pune man access to his kids

Children have the right to the love and affection of both parents as well as grandparents and this is essential for their personal development and well-being, the Bombay High Court has said while granting a Pune-based man and his parents access to his children.

A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai passed the order on Wednesday, a copy of which was made available on Thursday.

The judge noted that a non-custodial parent cannot be deprived of his or her right to spend quality time and enjoy the company of his/her children.

"The children also have the right to the love and affection of both parents as well as grandparents.This is essential for personal development and overall well-being of the children," Justice Prabhudessai said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a man, claiming he did not have access to his children since June 2020. The petition's advocate, Ajinkya Udane, further told the court that the children's paternal grandfather was unwell and was hence, desired to meet his grandchildren.

Udane told the court that despite a March 2022 order of the HC, the mother of the children refused to allow access to their father on their birthdays.

The court allowed the man access to his children for two days, and also referred the dispute between the couple for mediation and for them to come up with an amicable settlement.

