Lebanon cabinet approves demolition of Beirut silos damaged in port blast - info minister

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:30 IST
Lebanon cabinet approves demolition of Beirut silos damaged in port blast - info minister
Lebanon's cabinet Thursday approved the demolition of the Beirut port silos damaged in an August 2020 blast that left at least 215 people dead, Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makari said in televised comments after a cabinet session.

Makari said the decision was based on a "technical report" that concluded the silos were likely to collapse in the coming months, adding it would be too expensive to renovate them.

