Russian court sentences Navalny ally to 6 months in jail - RIA

A Russian court on Thursday ordered the jailing for six months of Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, replacing earlier parole-like restrictions, an RIA news agency correspondent reported.

Sobol was sentenced to 1.5 years of parole-like restrictions in August 2021 for flouting COVID-19 curbs on protests, a charge she called baseless and politically motivated. The restrictions included not being allowed to leave home at night.

Russia's RT and REN TV channels in August of last year quoted sources as saying that Sobol had left Russia days after the restrictions were imposed.

