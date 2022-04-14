Left Menu

Russian court sentences Navalny ally to 6 months in jail - RIA

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 14-04-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:50 IST
Russian court sentences Navalny ally to 6 months in jail - RIA
Alexei Navalny Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian court on Thursday ordered the jailing for six months of Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, replacing earlier parole-like restrictions, an RIA news agency correspondent reported.

Sobol was sentenced to 1.5 years of parole-like restrictions in August 2021 for flouting COVID-19 curbs on protests, a charge she called baseless and politically motivated. The restrictions included not being allowed to leave home at night.

Russia's RT and REN TV channels in August of last year quoted sources as saying that Sobol had left Russia days after the restrictions were imposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022